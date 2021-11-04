Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.44 EPS

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.28 by $0.44, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. The business had revenue of $951.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.02 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock traded up $13.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $1,484.40. 105,135 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,660. Mettler-Toledo International has a 1-year low of $1,033.40 and a 1-year high of $1,626.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.31 billion, a PE ratio of 49.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1,483.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,418.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Get Mettler-Toledo International alerts:

In other news, Director Robert F. Spoerry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,530.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at $11,167,470. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total value of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 19,811 shares of company stock valued at $30,291,532. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Mettler-Toledo International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 64,742 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,515 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $89,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Mettler-Toledo International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,381.40.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Mettler-Toledo International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mettler-Toledo International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.