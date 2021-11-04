MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Increased to $54.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $45.00 to $54.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.95% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of MGM Resorts International to a “negative” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, October 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.90 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.12.

NYSE:MGM traded down $1.31 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $47.39. 761,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,103,239. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.08. MGM Resorts International has a fifty-two week low of $21.42 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of -18.58 and a beta of 2.36.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.07. MGM Resorts International had a negative net margin of 18.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.08) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

In other MGM Resorts International news, COO Corey Ian Sanders sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.15, for a total value of $1,766,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.78, for a total transaction of $2,626,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 132,500 shares of company stock worth $5,771,175. 5.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 15.7% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 166,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,181,000 after buying an additional 22,551 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.0% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 16,090.5% in the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.7% in the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 144,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,232,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 300,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,950,000 after buying an additional 12,137 shares during the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International is a holding company, which engages in the ownership and operations of casino resorts. The firm’s casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities. It operates through the following business segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations and MGM China.

