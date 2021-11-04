Michael Kealey Sells 4,148 Shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) Stock

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) EVP Michael Kealey sold 4,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.10, for a total value of $440,102.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

DORM traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.24. 96,164 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 110,464. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $97.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.76. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.22 and a 52 week high of $113.13.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Granite Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 38,686 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian increased its position in Dorman Products by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 4,241 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Dorman Products by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,465 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 214,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $20,277,000 after buying an additional 5,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 1,760.7% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 32,636 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after buying an additional 30,882 shares in the last quarter. 75.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

