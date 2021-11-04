Michael Scott Jones Sells 50,000 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Stock

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) EVP Michael Scott Jones sold 50,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $807,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $15.76. The company had a trading volume of 528,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,855,066. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $10.06 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 30.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is a boost from Huntington Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.96%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HBAN. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.50 to $18.75 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.64.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 13,069 shares of the bank’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,860 shares of the bank’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 28,633 shares during the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 1,107,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,115,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,215,111 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,167,000 after acquiring an additional 158,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $178,000. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, and other financial products and services.

