Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Given New $299.90 Price Target at Fundamental Research

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Fundamental Research from $281.70 to $299.90 in a report issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the software giant’s stock. Fundamental Research’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 10.66% from the company’s current price.

The analysts wrote, “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Q1 Will be Tough to Beat

Get Microsoft alerts:

Fundamental Research Corp has issued a report entitled “Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ: MSFT) – Q1 Will be Tough to Beat” and dated October 27, 2021. The full report is now at www.researchfrc.com.



“

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Microsoft from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $344.45.

Microsoft stock traded up $1.68 on Thursday, hitting $335.68. 1,138,281 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,182,694. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 trillion, a P/E ratio of 37.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $280.04. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $208.16 and a 1 year high of $334.90.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.80% and a net margin of 38.51%. The firm had revenue of $45.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, September 14th that allows the company to repurchase $60.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the software giant to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 54,757 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.28, for a total value of $18,194,655.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 55,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.60, for a total value of $18,073,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,330 shares of company stock worth $86,334,035. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new position in Microsoft in the 3rd quarter valued at $72,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Yale University bought a new position in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. 69.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.