MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $8,070,800.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MicroStrategy stock traded down $10.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $800.00. 371,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,323. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.50 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in shares of MicroStrategy by 192.9% in the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in MicroStrategy by 444.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 49 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in MicroStrategy by 685.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 55 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in MicroStrategy by 55.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MicroStrategy during the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 55.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $529.44.

About MicroStrategy

MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.

