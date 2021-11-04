MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Sells $8,070,800.00 in Stock

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.08, for a total value of $8,070,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
MicroStrategy stock traded down $10.25 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $800.00. 371,061 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 819,323. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.60 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $677.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $625.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.67. MicroStrategy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $177.50 and a 12-month high of $1,315.00.
MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.74. MicroStrategy had a positive return on equity of 15.11% and a negative net margin of 87.25%. The company had revenue of $127.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MicroStrategy Incorporated will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently weighed in on MSTR. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of MicroStrategy from $780.00 to $871.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MicroStrategy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on MicroStrategy from $640.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of MicroStrategy from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $529.44.
About MicroStrategy
MicroStrategy, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise analytics and mobility software. The firm designs, develops, markets, and sells software platform through licensing arrangements and cloud-based subscriptions and related services. Its product packages include Hyper.Now, Consumer User Bundle, and Power User Bundle.
