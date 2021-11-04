Mika Yamamoto Sells 6,118 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Stock

F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 6,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.47, for a total transaction of $1,336,599.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ FFIV traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $222.63. The stock had a trading volume of 16,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,696. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.68 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The company has a market capitalization of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.07.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $671.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FFIV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price objective (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.39 price objective (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of F5 Networks in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut F5 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on F5 Networks from $238.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.22.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in F5 Networks by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its stake in F5 Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 9,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 1,300 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 176 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in F5 Networks by 1.0% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.22% of the company’s stock.

F5 Networks Company Profile

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

