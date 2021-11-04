MiL.k (MLK) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $115.15 Million

MiL.k (CURRENCY:MLK) traded down 6.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. One MiL.k coin can now be purchased for $1.30 or 0.00002122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, MiL.k has traded 16.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. MiL.k has a market cap of $101.46 million and approximately $115.15 million worth of MiL.k was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get MiL.k alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001636 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00087147 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.53 or 0.00074433 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.04 or 0.00101424 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,453.46 or 0.07280970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,076.77 or 0.99854500 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00022444 BTC.

About MiL.k

MiL.k’s launch date was February 20th, 2020. MiL.k’s total supply is 1,300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 78,160,812 coins. The official website for MiL.k is milkalliance.io . The official message board for MiL.k is medium.com/milk-official-blog . MiL.k’s official Twitter account is @milk_alliance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Mil.k Coin is a cryptocurrency that functions as the currency of the MiL.k platform and is the medium that integrates Brand Tokens of the aligned service companies. On the platform, Brand Token is like a product, and Mil.k Coin is the currency to purchase it. There are several ways to acquire Mil.k Coin. First, it can be earned when a user sells his/her Brand Token (On the platform app) that he/she has earned by using its relevant service. Second, it can be purchased at the external crypto exchange. Lastly, it can be individually transferred between users. “

Buying and Selling MiL.k

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MiL.k directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MiL.k should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MiL.k using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MiL.k Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MiL.k and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.