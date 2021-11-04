Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading 1.1% Higher

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.69. 33,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 61,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $169.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.

Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $15.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)

Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.

