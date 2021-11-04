Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST) Trading 1.1% Higher

Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:MIST)’s stock price traded up 1.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $5.70 and last traded at $5.69. 33,820 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 61,695 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.63.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Milestone Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th.
The company has a market capitalization of $169.82 million, a P/E ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 3.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.68.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 71.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 38,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 15,961 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 320.4% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 156,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 119,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 32.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 52,400 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Milestone Pharmaceuticals by 7.9% in the second quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 224,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 16,426 shares during the period. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Milestone Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIST)
Milestone Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cardiovascular medicines. Its lead product candidate etripamil, is a novel, potent and short-acting calcium channel blocker that designed as a rapid-onset nasal spray to be self-administered by patients. It develops etripamil to treat paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT), atrial fibrillation (AF), and rapid ventricular rate, and other cardiovascular indications.
