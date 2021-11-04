MimbleWimbleCoin Price Tops $3.20 (MWC)

MimbleWimbleCoin (CURRENCY:MWC) traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on November 4th. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.20 or 0.00005219 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. MimbleWimbleCoin has a total market cap of $34.48 million and approximately $136,832.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $196.52 or 0.00320886 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00014310 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001177 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004078 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000012 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

About MimbleWimbleCoin

MimbleWimbleCoin (CRYPTO:MWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,788,841 coins. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for MimbleWimbleCoin is www.mwc.mw . MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

