Mirrored Alibaba Price Down 0.2% Over Last Week (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on November 4th. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market cap of $19.85 million and $239,808.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for $174.93 or 0.00281762 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001612 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001920 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.86 or 0.00085143 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.10 or 0.00074263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.55 or 0.00100748 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62,199.54 or 1.00188017 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,519.27 or 0.07279420 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00022411 BTC.

Mirrored Alibaba Coin Profile

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 113,497 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

