MMOCoin (MMO) Achieves Market Cap of $709,937.01

MMOCoin (CURRENCY:MMO) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One MMOCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0104 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. MMOCoin has a total market cap of $709,937.01 and $40,676.00 worth of MMOCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, MMOCoin has traded up 52.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0891 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MMOCoin Coin Profile

MMOCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. MMOCoin’s total supply is 118,993,177 coins and its circulating supply is 68,437,920 coins. MMOCoin’s official website is mmocoin.pro. MMOCoin’s official Twitter account is @MMOProOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “MMOCoin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm, designed to serve as a decentralized medium of exchange for gamers and MMO traders through their community. “

MMOCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MMOCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MMOCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MMOCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

