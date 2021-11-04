MonaCoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.75 Million (MONA)

MonaCoin (CURRENCY:MONA) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. During the last week, MonaCoin has traded 8% higher against the dollar. MonaCoin has a total market capitalization of $102.29 million and $1.75 million worth of MonaCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MonaCoin coin can now be purchased for $1.56 or 0.00002534 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61,413.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,512.83 or 0.07348277 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.31 or 0.00327800 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $596.68 or 0.00971583 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.59 or 0.00087255 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $260.76 or 0.00424594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.55 or 0.00282599 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00005347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $152.03 or 0.00247544 BTC.

About MonaCoin

MONA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 1st, 2014. MonaCoin’s total supply is 65,729,675 coins. MonaCoin’s official Twitter account is @_monappy_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . MonaCoin’s official website is monacoin.org . The Reddit community for MonaCoin is /r/monacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Monacoin, conceived in December of 2013, is the first alternative cryptocurrency developed in Japan. It is based on the popular ASCII art character, Mona. Monacoin is not a payment system controlled by one single entity, but a fully distributed payment system preserved by everyone who uses it via client applications running on their computers. “

Buying and Selling MonaCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonaCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MonaCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MonaCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

