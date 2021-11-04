Mondelez International, Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.77 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their Q4 2021 EPS estimates for Mondelez International in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.78. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Mondelez International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.45.

MDLZ opened at $62.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $52.91 and a 1-year high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Mondelez International by 0.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,955,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,887,905,000 after acquiring an additional 357,430 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,545,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,403,447,000 after purchasing an additional 443,974 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,100,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,680,414 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Mondelez International by 217.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 17,675,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,342,000 after buying an additional 12,109,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,013,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,210,000 after buying an additional 1,875,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

