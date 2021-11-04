Moneytoken Reaches Market Cap of $7.04 Million (IMT)

Moneytoken (CURRENCY:IMT) traded 86.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on November 4th. During the last seven days, Moneytoken has traded 274.3% higher against the dollar. Moneytoken has a market cap of $7.04 million and approximately $6.00 worth of Moneytoken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Moneytoken coin can now be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.96 or 0.00050036 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001616 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $155.24 or 0.00250890 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00012168 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.70 or 0.00098107 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000436 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Moneytoken Coin Profile

Moneytoken (IMT) is a coin. Moneytoken’s total supply is 19,155,705,310 coins and its circulating supply is 11,369,423,186 coins. The official message board for Moneytoken is medium.com/@moneytoken . The Reddit community for Moneytoken is https://reddit.com/r/MoneyToken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Moneytoken’s official Twitter account is @MoneyToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Moneytoken is moneytoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “MoneyToken is a blockchain-based financial lending platform that allows the participants to hold onto their cryptocurrency and spend cash at the same time. The MoneyToken platform offers the participants the option to take out a loan using their cryptocurrency asset, in exchange, they receive a loan amount in a stable currency. To complete the agreement the user needs to pay back the loan to receive the digital asset back. The IMT Token is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 utility token used as a deposit method, discount on the platform fees and provides the opportunity to become a creditor. “

Buying and Selling Moneytoken

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moneytoken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moneytoken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moneytoken using one of the exchanges listed above.

