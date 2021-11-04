Morgan Stanley Has $86.80 Million Stock Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 972,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,872 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of PACCAR worth $86,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR by 2.6% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Renasant Bank lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5.0% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 5.9% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in PACCAR by 1.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in PACCAR by 2.0% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 62.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $89.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.55.

Shares of PACCAR stock opened at $90.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $103.19. The company has a market capitalization of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PACCAR Inc will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.36%.

In other PACCAR news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 526 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.06, for a total value of $47,371.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

