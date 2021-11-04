Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)

Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt raised shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Friday, September 24th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set a “positive” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.99.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS PDYPY traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $88.16. The company had a trading volume of 51,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,647. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.27. The stock has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.98 and a beta of 1.22. Flutter Entertainment has a 52-week low of $79.78 and a 52-week high of $119.41.

Flutter Entertainment Plc engages in the business of online betting and gaming. It operates through the following segments: PPB Online, Australia, PPB Retail, U.S, and Corporate. The PPB Online segment comprises of Paddy Power, Betfair, and Adjarabet brands. The Australia segment focuses on sports betting services provided to Australian customers using internet with a small proportion using the public telephony system.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.