Morgan Stanley Reiterates Equal Weight Rating for Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)

Nexans (OTCMKTS:NXPRF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Nexans in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nexans has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Nexans stock traded down $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $98.75. The stock had a trading volume of 230 shares, compared to its average volume of 203. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.09 and its 200 day moving average is $92.32. Nexans has a twelve month low of $52.65 and a twelve month high of $103.62.

Nexans SA manufactures and sells cables in France and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Building & Territories, High Voltage & Projects, Telecom & Data, and Industry & Solutions. The Building & Territories segment offers cabling systems and smart energy solutions to building, smart cities/grids, e-mobility, local infrastructure, decentralized energy systems, and rural electrifications.

