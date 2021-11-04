Movano (MOVE) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Movano (NASDAQ:MOVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter.

Get Movano alerts:

Shares of Movano stock opened at $3.67 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.41. Movano has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Movano stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Movano Inc. (NASDAQ:MOVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,912 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

About Movano

Movano Inc, a technology company, develops a smart wearable and continuous glucose monitoring device. Its device enables individuals and their healthcare partners to measure and manage their health conditions. Movano Inc was formerly known as Maestro Sensors Inc and changed its name to Movano Inc in August 2018.

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for Movano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movano and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.