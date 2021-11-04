mStable USD (MUSD) Trading Up 0.6% This Week

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on November 4th. One mStable USD coin can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001641 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, mStable USD has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar. mStable USD has a market capitalization of $41.28 million and $133,155.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61,388.73 or 1.00255495 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00060826 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00004929 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00041915 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001758 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $466.70 or 0.00762176 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0924 or 0.00000151 BTC.

About mStable USD

MUSD is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin . The official website for mStable USD is mstable.org

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using U.S. dollars.

