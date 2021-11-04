Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Murphy Oil had a positive return on equity of 1.50% and a negative net margin of 45.55%. The firm had revenue of $630.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $27.52. 2,434,065 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,950,727. Murphy Oil has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $30.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 3.00.

Get Murphy Oil alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Murphy Oil’s payout ratio is currently -40.00%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Murphy Oil stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) by 22.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,041,717 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 193,392 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.67% of Murphy Oil worth $24,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MUR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Murphy Oil from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet raised Murphy Oil from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Truist raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Murphy Oil from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Murphy Oil Company Profile

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segment. The Exploration and Production segment includes the United States, Canada, and all other countries. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on interest income, other gains and losses, interest expense, and unallocated overhead.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.