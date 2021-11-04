MyNeighborAlice (ALICE) Achieves Market Cap of $348.07 Million

MyNeighborAlice (CURRENCY:ALICE) traded up 7.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. During the last seven days, MyNeighborAlice has traded up 36.8% against the dollar. One MyNeighborAlice coin can now be purchased for approximately $15.13 or 0.00024642 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MyNeighborAlice has a total market capitalization of $348.07 million and $202.83 million worth of MyNeighborAlice was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.69 or 0.00049972 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003110 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00240345 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00012244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000476 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $59.27 or 0.00096517 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About MyNeighborAlice

MyNeighborAlice is a coin. It launched on March 2nd, 2021. MyNeighborAlice’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 23,000,000 coins. MyNeighborAlice’s official Twitter account is @MyNeighborAlice

According to CryptoCompare, “My Neighbor Alice is a multiplayer builder game, where anyone can buy and own virtual islands, collect and build exciting items and meet new friends. Inspired by successful games such as Animal Crossing, the game combines the best of the two worlds – a fun narrative for regular players who want to enjoy the gameplay experience as well as an ecosystem for players who want to collect and trade NFT:s, even if they have no idea what an NFT is. “

MyNeighborAlice Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MyNeighborAlice directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MyNeighborAlice should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MyNeighborAlice using one of the exchanges listed above.

