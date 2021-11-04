MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (MYTE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE MYTE opened at $27.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 2.76. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 52-week low of $24.50 and a 52-week high of $36.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion and a P/E ratio of 54.50.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MYTE shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.88.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

About MYT Netherlands Parent B.V.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

