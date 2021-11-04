Nafter (NAFT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $3.34 Million

Nafter (CURRENCY:NAFT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last seven days, Nafter has traded up 31.2% against the dollar. One Nafter coin can now be bought for about $0.0385 or 0.00000063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nafter has a market cap of $19.27 million and approximately $3.34 million worth of Nafter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001630 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.81 or 0.00087621 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 20.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00074953 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101133 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,486.25 or 0.07304999 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61,364.95 or 0.99921014 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.72 or 0.00022345 BTC.

Nafter Profile

Nafter’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. Nafter’s official Twitter account is @Nafterapp

Buying and Selling Nafter

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nafter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nafter should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nafter using one of the exchanges listed above.

