National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.050-$5.450 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $5.210. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of National Fuel Gas stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $57.74. The stock had a trading volume of 650,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,025. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.66 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. National Fuel Gas has a 1 year low of $37.87 and a 1 year high of $59.49.

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $394.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.82 million. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 7.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on National Fuel Gas from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Fuel Gas from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

In other National Fuel Gas news, CEO David P. Bauer acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.36 per share, for a total transaction of $154,080.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in National Fuel Gas stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) by 36.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 333,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 89,633 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.37% of National Fuel Gas worth $17,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 71.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Fuel Gas

National Fuel Gas Co is a holding company, which engages in the production, gathering, transportation, distribution, and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment handles the exploration for and the development of natural gas and oil reserves in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

