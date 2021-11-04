National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.470-$0.610 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.340. The company issued revenue guidance of $385 million-$425 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $409.12 million.

Shares of National Instruments stock opened at $43.12 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.36. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 107.80 and a beta of 1.10. National Instruments has a 52 week low of $32.32 and a 52 week high of $47.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Get National Instruments alerts:

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that National Instruments will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is a boost from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. National Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 135.00%.

Several analysts have commented on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Instruments from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National Instruments from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Sunday, September 26th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in National Instruments stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 28,056 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,002,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

About National Instruments

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

Recommended Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.