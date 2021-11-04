National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,311,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,712 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.75% of National Retail Properties worth $61,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,287,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,493,000 after buying an additional 453,631 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,930,707 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,712,000 after buying an additional 63,026 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,095,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $224,565,000 after buying an additional 55,053 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,103,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,588,000 after buying an additional 58,045 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,810,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,867,000 after buying an additional 39,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on NNN. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.63.

Shares of NYSE:NNN opened at $46.45 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.92 and a 1 year high of $50.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 13.34 and a quick ratio of 13.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.81.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 36.28%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.56%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.46%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

