Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Has $1.01 Million Stock Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,538 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 290.2% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,318 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 11.0% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its position in Costco Wholesale by 31.9% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 3,301 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $440.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $475.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $480.91.

Shares of COST opened at $502.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $462.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $422.59. The stock has a market cap of $221.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.57, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.65. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $307.00 and a 52 week high of $502.96.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 2.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.52%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total value of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Recommended Story: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.