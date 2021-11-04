Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV Purchases Shares of 17,281 iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,668,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 32,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 16,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 14,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $99.26 on Thursday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.58 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $96.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.09.

