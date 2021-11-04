Navcoin Price Up 7% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded 7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Navcoin has a total market cap of $30.14 million and approximately $861,714.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000674 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003444 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000329 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00027961 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00000725 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00018906 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Navcoin Profile

Navcoin (NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 72,071,801 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org . Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

Navcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Navcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

