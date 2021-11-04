Neblio (NEBL) Price Up 14.6% This Week

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Neblio coin can now be purchased for $1.47 or 0.00002386 BTC on major exchanges. Neblio has a total market cap of $26.75 million and approximately $669,361.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neblio has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Waves (WAVES) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.64 or 0.00041744 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.72 or 0.00025601 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005816 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin (DBIX) traded up 1,078.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC.

NEBL is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,596,474 coins and its circulating supply is 18,260,154 coins. The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neblio’s official website is nebl.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

