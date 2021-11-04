NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Stock Rating Lowered by Craig Hallum

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) was downgraded by research analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NPTN has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upgraded NeoPhotonics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NeoPhotonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research report on Friday, September 10th. MKM Partners increased their price objective on NeoPhotonics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on NeoPhotonics from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

Shares of NYSE:NPTN traded up $4.47 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.99. The company had a trading volume of 20,021,015 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,519. The stock has a market cap of $834.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.17 and a beta of 0.97. NeoPhotonics has a twelve month low of $7.05 and a twelve month high of $16.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.73.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $65.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. NeoPhotonics had a negative return on equity of 18.29% and a negative net margin of 15.01%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post -0.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Yuen Wupen sold 27,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.20, for a total value of $221,990.40. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 240,100 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,820. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kovack Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $318,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 34.2% during the third quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 139,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the third quarter worth about $305,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NeoPhotonics by 45.5% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 144,341 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,257,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

About NeoPhotonics

NeoPhotonics Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of hybrid photonic integrated optoelectronic modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive communications networks. Its product portfolio includes pluggable coherent modules, coherent-components, 100G/400G client transceivers, optical switching, high speed ICs, 100G / 400G laser devices and light engines, passive components, network monitoring and control, and 10G and low rate components.

