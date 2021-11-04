NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Holdings Decreased by Man Group plc

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 28.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 541,980 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 211,694 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of NetEase worth $62,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NTES. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the second quarter worth about $201,161,000. Capital International Investors increased its stake in NetEase by 1,648.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,177 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NetEase by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,681,721 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $193,818,000 after purchasing an additional 505,426 shares during the period. Finally, Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NetEase in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,916,610,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NTES. Citigroup reduced their target price on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.86.

NTES opened at $102.38 on Thursday. NetEase, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.97 and a 12 month high of $134.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.12. The stock has a market cap of $68.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $5.46. The firm had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. NetEase had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 15.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $34.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 13th. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is 34.42%.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

