NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.930-$0.950 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. BTIG Research upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $27.14.

NYSE NTST opened at $23.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $948.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.91. NETSTREIT has a 12 month low of $16.63 and a 12 month high of $26.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 0.90%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.94%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NETSTREIT stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in NETSTREIT were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

