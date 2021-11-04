Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Critical Contrast

Newegg Commerce (NASDAQ:NEGG) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Newegg Commerce and High Tide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Newegg Commerce $360,000.00 13,084.85 -$3.24 million N/A N/A High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million ($0.02) -305.00

Newegg Commerce has higher earnings, but lower revenue than High Tide.

Profitability

This table compares Newegg Commerce and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Newegg Commerce N/A N/A N/A High Tide -21.02% -32.36% -15.52%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by institutional investors. 22.9% of Newegg Commerce shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Newegg Commerce and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Newegg Commerce 0 0 0 0 N/A High Tide 0 0 3 0 3.00

High Tide has a consensus price target of $15.17, suggesting a potential upside of 148.63%. Given High Tide’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe High Tide is more favorable than Newegg Commerce.

Summary

Newegg Commerce beats High Tide on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Newegg Commerce Company Profile

Newegg Commerce, Inc. is an e-commerce company. It offers direct sales and an online marketplace platform for IT computer components, consumer electronics, entertainment, smart home and gaming products. The firm also provides third-party logistics services globally. The company is headquartered in City of Industry, CA.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

