NFT Price Tops $0.20 on Major Exchanges (NFT)

NFT (CURRENCY:NFT) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 4th. One NFT coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000319 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFT has a market capitalization of $7.23 million and approximately $237,786.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NFT has traded up 49.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.05 or 0.00050461 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $143.23 or 0.00232803 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00012578 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000467 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.67 or 0.00096988 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004548 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a coin. It was first traded on August 17th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 coins. NFT’s official website is www.blockparty.co . NFT’s official message board is medium.com/@goblockparty . NFT’s official Twitter account is @NFT_Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT Protocol is a community-run protocol intended to power applications that support the creation, marketing and exchange of non-fungible tokens. NFT Protocol intends to deliver a decentralized platform with the tools to enable efficient markets for non-fungible tokens and their associated digital goods “

NFT Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.