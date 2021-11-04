NIKE (NYSE:NKE) Hits New 1-Year High at $174.96

NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $174.96 and last traded at $174.96, with a volume of 101118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $172.50.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $164.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $174.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.94.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $158.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.71. The company has a market capitalization of $276.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.35, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.
In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.52, for a total transaction of $16,752,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elizabeth J. Comstock sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.72, for a total transaction of $2,222,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 224,750 shares of company stock valued at $36,169,430. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 67,957 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG boosted its stake in NIKE by 23.1% during the first quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 1,531,962 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $203,618,000 after acquiring an additional 287,639 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel boosted its stake in NIKE by 37.9% during the second quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 16,000 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 6.4% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 22,322 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,448,000 after buying an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in NIKE by 4.5% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 36,379 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $5,620,000 after buying an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. 64.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About NIKE (NYSE:NKE)
NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.
