Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) Downgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Neutral

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) was downgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

NYSE:NOMD traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $27.48. The stock had a trading volume of 500,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,578. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.64. Nomad Foods has a twelve month low of $22.44 and a twelve month high of $31.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.31.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nomad Foods will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nomad Foods by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 5,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 9,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 76.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

