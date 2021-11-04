Nortech Systems (NSYS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

Nortech Systems (NASDAQ:NSYS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The electronics maker reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $30.18 million for the quarter. Nortech Systems had a negative return on equity of 3.08% and a negative net margin of 2.86%.

Get Nortech Systems alerts:

NASDAQ:NSYS opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.37. Nortech Systems has a 52-week low of $4.22 and a 52-week high of $14.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Nortech Systems from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday.

About Nortech Systems

Nortech Systems, Inc operates as an electronic manufacturing services company. The firm offers a full range of value-added engineering, technical and manufacturing services and support including project management, designing, testing, prototyping, manufacturing, supply chain management and post-market services.

Recommended Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Receive News & Ratings for Nortech Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nortech Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.