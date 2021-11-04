Northeast Financial Consultants Inc Purchases 1,366 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 54.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,874 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,763,000. Asset Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 68,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 32.4% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 28,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,736,000 after buying an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $303.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $289.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $284.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $225.07 and a 1 year high of $304.93.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

