Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.
Shares of NVO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.84. 78,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $272.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
Recommended Story: Margin
Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.