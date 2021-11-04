Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, DNB Markets lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Shares of NVO traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $115.84. 78,371 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 813,429. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $101.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $65.70 and a twelve month high of $115.95. The company has a market capitalization of $272.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

Recommended Story: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.