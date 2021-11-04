Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.
Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.84. 78,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.
About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
