Novo Nordisk A/S’s (NVO) Neutral Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

NVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. SEB Equities raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.

Shares of NYSE:NVO traded up $0.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $115.84. 78,371 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 813,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $272.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $65.70 and a 52-week high of $115.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business’s fifty day moving average is $101.75 and its 200-day moving average is $91.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 72.72% and a net margin of 34.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NVO. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 200.0% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 60.3% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 19,900.0% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

