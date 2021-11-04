NULS Trading 9.1% Higher This Week (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on November 4th. One NULS coin can currently be bought for about $0.58 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NULS has a total market cap of $58.04 million and approximately $28.35 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NULS has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001947 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.93 or 0.00087656 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46.05 or 0.00074854 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $62.58 or 0.00101716 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,508.75 or 0.07328302 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,426.04 or 0.99838917 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00022496 BTC.

NULS Profile

NULS’s launch date was July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

According to CryptoCompare, “NULS is a microservices-driven blockchain project that uses the Proof of Credit (PoC) consensus mechanism (dPoS plus credit rating) to mine via staking. The NULS modular design features NULSTAR, a microservices-based framework enabling enterprise-grade blockchain solutions for smart contracts, private chains, public chains, dApps, and NRC-20 tokenization. NULS 1.0 mainnet launched in July 2018. The main product of NULS is Chain Factory, a chain-building tool that allows businesses to utilize the plug-and-play selection of modules from the NULS Module Repository including cross-chain consensus for asset value circulation within the NULS ecosystem. “

