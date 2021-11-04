Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 147,648 Shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 147,648 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.72% of Portland General Electric worth $29,708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of POR. Adalta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Portland General Electric by 9.7% in the first quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 43,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 138.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 73.6% during the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 36,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 15,548 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC grew its stake in Portland General Electric by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 45,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 8,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,166,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,834,000 after acquiring an additional 55,602 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of POR opened at $49.81 on Thursday. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $39.50 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Portland General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 62.55%.

POR has been the topic of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

In related news, VP Larry Neal Bekkedahl sold 5,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.87, for a total value of $264,537.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,436.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total transaction of $75,195.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,039 shares in the company, valued at $402,995.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

