NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $110.86

NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $110.86 and last traded at $109.78, with a volume of 497 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $107.17.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised NV5 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet raised NV5 Global from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $102.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.97.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.72 million. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 4.74%. As a group, research analysts expect that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Richard Tong sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $246,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,499,326.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,013,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,500 shares of company stock worth $4,200,050. Corporate insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in NV5 Global in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $40,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the first quarter worth about $70,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in NV5 Global during the second quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in NV5 Global by 94.2% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 568 shares during the last quarter. 60.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE)

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

