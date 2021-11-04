Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Director Douglas E. Brooks Buys 500 Shares

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) Director Douglas E. Brooks bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $123.76 per share, with a total value of $61,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Oasis Petroleum stock traded down $2.84 during trading on Thursday, reaching $120.00. 341,706 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,192. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Oasis Petroleum Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $127.53.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $1.21. Equities research analysts forecast that Oasis Petroleum Inc. will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. This is a positive change from Oasis Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 266.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,352,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,034,000 after buying an additional 983,216 shares in the last quarter. Key Group Holdings Cayman LTD. acquired a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth $58,904,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 5,307.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 708,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,228,000 after buying an additional 695,287 shares in the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 458,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,563,000 after buying an additional 12,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Oasis Petroleum by 54.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 450,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,261,000 after buying an additional 157,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on OAS shares. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Oasis Petroleum from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.81.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

