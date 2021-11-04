OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Stake Reduced by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 55.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 167,183 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.07% of OGE Energy worth $4,542,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 30,617 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 15.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 41.1% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OGE Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised OGE Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of OGE Energy in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.20.

Shares of NYSE OGE opened at $34.59 on Thursday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.18 and a 12 month high of $36.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.45.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.04. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. OGE Energy’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from OGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.85%.

In related news, Director David E. Rainbolt bought 5,000 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.80 per share, with a total value of $179,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

OGE Energy Profile

OGE Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of physical delivery and related services for both electricity and natural gas. It operates through the Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations segments. The Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Oklahoma and Western Arkansas.

