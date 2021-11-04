Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) & The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Head-To-Head Analysis

The Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) and Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get The Community Financial alerts:

38.2% of The Community Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.0% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of The Community Financial shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Ohio Valley Banc shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares The Community Financial and Ohio Valley Banc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets The Community Financial 32.12% 12.58% 1.19% Ohio Valley Banc 25.35% 10.25% 1.16%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares The Community Financial and Ohio Valley Banc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio The Community Financial $79.49 million 2.80 $16.14 million $2.74 14.20 Ohio Valley Banc $57.61 million 2.34 $10.26 million N/A N/A

The Community Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Ohio Valley Banc.

Dividends

The Community Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Ohio Valley Banc pays an annual dividend of $0.84 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. The Community Financial pays out 21.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. The Community Financial has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

The Community Financial has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ohio Valley Banc has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for The Community Financial and Ohio Valley Banc, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score The Community Financial 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ohio Valley Banc 0 0 0 0 N/A

The Community Financial presently has a consensus target price of $39.50, indicating a potential upside of 1.54%. Given The Community Financial’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe The Community Financial is more favorable than Ohio Valley Banc.

Summary

The Community Financial beats Ohio Valley Banc on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

The Community Financial Company Profile

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Waldorf, MD.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co. The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities. The company was founded on January 8, 1992 and is headquartered in Gallipolis, OH.

Receive News & Ratings for The Community Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Community Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.