Oikos (OKS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.24 Million

Oikos (CURRENCY:OKS) traded down 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on November 4th. Oikos has a total market capitalization of $1.24 million and approximately $3,404.00 worth of Oikos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Oikos has traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar. One Oikos coin can currently be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00087359 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $45.64 or 0.00074516 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00101411 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,450.49 or 0.07266996 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $61,108.36 or 0.99780876 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.75 or 0.00022453 BTC.

Oikos Coin Profile

Oikos’ launch date was April 18th, 2020. Oikos’ total supply is 195,899,537 coins and its circulating supply is 185,764,827 coins. The official message board for Oikos is medium.com/@oikoscash . The official website for Oikos is oikos.cash . Oikos’ official Twitter account is @oikos-cash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oikos is https://reddit.com/r/OikosCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Oikos is a Tron based synthetic asset platform that provides on-chain exposure to fiat currencies, commodities, stocks, and indices. Synthetic assets (Synths) are backed by Oikos Network Tokens (OKS) locked into a smart contract as collateral. Synths track the prices of various assets, allowing crypto-native and unbanked users to trade P2C (peer-to-contract) on Oikos Exchange without liquidity limitations. “

Oikos Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oikos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oikos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oikos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

