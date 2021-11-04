Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) Stock Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 76.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,227 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 82,034 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.06% of Old Republic International worth $4,714,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Old Republic International by 52.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 154,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 53,320 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Berkley W R Corp raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 75.2% during the 2nd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,302,576 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,447,000 after purchasing an additional 559,187 shares during the period. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA acquired a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $342,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International by 134.1% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 32,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 18,442 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Republic International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

ORI opened at $26.26 on Thursday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $16.40 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.05.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 15.78%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

In other news, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total transaction of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,094,718.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and have sold 607,100 shares worth $16,008,078. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

